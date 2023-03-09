Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts will soon lead Team USA at the World Baseball Classic. The Americans enter the competition as favorites to win it all. Manager Mark DeRosa got to see his team in action for the first time on Wednesday. And he came away impressed with the Dodgers star.

“I’m blown away by his preparation, to be honest with you . . . He’s out here early getting ground balls at second and short. He gets his work in, in right. There’s a reason he’s a superstar,” DeRosa said.

Team USA faced the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. The Giants came away victorious, winning 5-1. But the game is merely a tune-up before the Americans begin play in the World Baseball Classic.

Betts is an outfielder by trade, but he has some versatility to him. Team USA is putting that to good use, having the Dodgers superstar play some second base ahead of the competition.

Betts began his career as a second baseman before moving to the outfield with the Boston Red Sox. But the Dodgers star enjoys playing the position and has tried angling for a return to the infield for a while.

“I’ve been having that conversation for probably the last three or four years. It’s just my desire to get back in the infield because that’s my home, but they pay me to be out in right,” Betts said recently.

Mookie Betts and Team USA have another exhibition game on Thursday, taking on the Los Angeles Angels. After that, they begin their quest for World Baseball Classic glory against Great Britain on March 11.