The Los Angeles Dodgers introduced Roki Sasaki to the fans and media on Wednesday. His long free-agent chase ended in Hollywood, where he joined the World Champions amid another massive offseason. Many fans assumed playing with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the thing he was most excited about. But Sasaki told Spectrum SportsNet LA that hamburgers were the thing he was most excited about now that he is on the Dodgers.

“I haven't tried any of the American hamburgers,” Sasaki said through a translator. “So I'm really looking forward to trying one of the best.” He also said that he has not tried a milkshake yet. It sounds like a trip to In-and-Out is in Sasaki's future.

The hype around Sasaki has grown since his debut at the World Baseball Classic in 2023. Many teams threw their hats in the ring to land him this offseason, knowing he would be under a rookie contract and team control for many years. But the Dodgers landed Sasaki as they have with many of the biggest free agents in recent years.

Sasaki also mentions making the major-league roster as one of his goals. Given the hype around him, the pitcher will be a big part of the team in 2025.

The Dodgers continue to add after Roki Sasaki

Sasaki was not the last player the Dodgers added in free agency either. They added relief pitchers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates to big-money contracts after the Sasaki move. Even with other teams bidding for both players, LA improved the only part of their roster they had not touched already.

The Dodgers won the World Series last year after spending over a billion dollars in free agency. They snagged Ohtani and Yamamoto and then traded for Jack Flaherty mid-season. Those moves would be the end of most team's offseasons for multiple years but not for LA.

While the Dodgers did not land Juan Soto this offseason, they were in on that and landed pretty much everyone else. Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki were two of the top four pitchers available this offseason. Both are now in Los Angeles. The two bullpen arms come in as well as Teoscar Hernandez, who re-signed for multiple years.

The Dodgers introduced their newest superstar Roki Sasaki and baseball fans everywhere are terrified. After a dominant run to the World Series last year, they are adding more and making a run at the first repeat title since 2000.