The Los Angeles Dodgers are signing yet another strong player. Los Angeles is agreeing to a four-year, $72 million deal with Tanner Scott, per MLB.com. Scott is a closer that had interest from many other teams including the Chicago Cubs, and Toronto Blue Jays.

The deal is an absolutely devastating blow to the Cubs, who met with Scott and aggressively pursued him. It appears the Dodgers and Cubs were the top two choices for the hurler, per ESPN. Chicago reportedly offered Scott a multi-year contract, but in the end it didn't matter.

Toronto once again is losing out on a quality free agent. The Blue Jays were a major player in the sweepstakes to get Juan Soto this offseason, but that didn't work out.

Los Angeles this offseason continues to take up where it left off last offseason, when the team brought in Shohei Ohtani. The Dodgers beat out the Blue Jays for Ohtani, so this probably feels similar to Blue Jays fans.

The Dodgers already beefed up their roster this offseason by agreeing to sign Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki. The team was long considered a favorite for Sasaki's services, although several teams pitched to the hurler.

Dodgers look poised to make another run to the World Series

The Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, and now seem absolutely poised to once again make the postseason. Scott brings a lot of talent to the team, as well as a reliable arm in the bullpen.

In 2024, the closer worked for both the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins. He picked up a total of 22 saves, while posting an ERA of 1.75. Scott has 55 career saves, while pitching for those clubs and the Baltimore Orioles.

In his career, Scott has an ERA of 3.56 with a 31-24 overall record. His arm should help the Dodgers moving forward, who are now littered with talent in the starting rotation and bullpen. There are very few National League teams who can compete with the talent the Dodgers have acquired. A dynasty may very well be building in Los Angeles.

Now with Scott off the board the Cubs are expected to pivot to Kyle Finnegan, per Northside Baseball. There is also interest in Kirby Yates and Paul Sewald. Chicago is looking to rebuild after a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw the team post a 83-79 mark.

Spring training games for the Dodgers begin on February 20. Dodgers fans have to be elated about what the team has done in recent days.