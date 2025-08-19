Joe Flacco is QB1 in Cleveland. The Browns have decided that the veteran signal caller gives them their best shot at finding success early in the 2025 campaign. The Browns will battle with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 in a few weeks, and then after that, there is a familiar foe on the schedule.

Joe Flacco spent 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He has made many memories with that franchise that included a Super Bowl win in 2012. After playing for the Browns in 2023, he returned to the team after one year with the Indianapolis Colts. The veteran will take on the Ravens in Week 2.

“I love playing in Baltimore. Such a special place, unbelievable fans, division game, I mean, it just does not get any better than that. You know, that is what the plan is, and that would definitely be very exciting.”

There is no reason why Flacco won't start Week 2 unless of an injury. The Browns are not going to be a playoff team in 2025 and do not need to make unnecessary decisions that could potentially hurt the future.

Flacco has been playing very well at the elder stages of his career. He won the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year award playing with this franchise. He led the Browns to a playoff appearance, and even though they lost to the Houston Texans, Flacco proved he can still sling the rock among the best of them. The vet is 40 years old, and he doesn't have much gas left in the tank. This season could be the final time we see Flacco as a starter.

