The Los Angeles Dodgers have been impressive in their march through the the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres and the NLCS against the New York Mets. However, when it comes to starting pitching, the Dodgers are quite shorthanded. Despite that shortcoming, there is no chance that Shohei Ohtani will return to his duties as a two-way player and pitch for the Dodgers in the World Series.

Ohtani is clearly the most dangerous hitter in the National League and he made history this season as the first 50-50 player (54 home runs and 59 stolen bases) in Major League history. However, he has also been a top of the line pitcher in the first part of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani did not pitch at all this season with the Dodgers after undergoing enhanced Tommy John surgery in September of 2023. The surgery has been considered successful, but the Dodgers are not going to risk any potential injury to his elbow by pitching him prematurely in the World Series.

Dodgers team president Andrew Friedman said that Ohtani will go back to being a two-way player and will take the mound once again — but not until the 2025 season.

“He is a one-way player for the next 10 days and then he will go back to being a two-way player,” Friedman said.

Dodgers pitching rotation could have issues

The Dodgers have been forced to go with several bullpen games throughout the postseason because of the multiple injuries the team has had among its pitching staff. Manager Dave Roberts is planning to start Jack Flaherty in Game 1 of the World Series Friday night and and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 2.

Walker Buehler is schedule to start Game 3 when the World Series shifts to Yankee Stadium Monday night. Roberts may have hope that Flaherty can have a good effort and pitch five innings or more, but both Yamamoto and Buehler have had injury issues this season and are not likely to go very deep into the game. The Dodgers are scheduled to go with their bullpen pitchers in Game 4 of the World Series.

This is likely to be a World Series decided by the hitters, and specifically those who can hit the ball out of the yard.

The Yankees have three dominant power hitters in Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton, while the Dodgers certainly can compete in that area with Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Mookie Betts.

The battle between Judge and Ohtani should be epic. Judge led the Major Leagues with 58 home runs while Ohtani had incredible offensive production himself.