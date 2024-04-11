The Los Angeles Dodgers now have a 10-5 record on the season after losing a close 3-2 game to the defending Central Division Champion Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, during a time when the news cycle has swirled around superstar designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. It was revealed recently that the Dodgers player's former interpreter lost over $40 million in betting losses. A total of $16 million dollars was stolen from his client's own account.
The interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was charged with bank fraud as a result. Meanwhile, a well-known broadcaster has blasted Ohtani for not revealing information on the situation.
The details are just now beginning to emerge, and they paint a picture of something far beyond most fans ever expected.
Dodgers' Ohtani Interpreter Losses Revealed
The details were shared in a post from columnist Bob Nightengale on Twitter. Nightengale revealed that Mizuhara made about 19,000 bets averaging $12,800 each.
About 19,000 bets
Average bet: $12,800
Total losing bets: $182.9 million
Total winning bets: $142.2 million
Net losses: $40.7 million
No evidence in records seized by the government of any bets on baseball. https://t.co/NiQeB2HW9H
Dodgers' Early Season Success, Revealed
Frustrating Ohtani news aside, the Dodgers have had a solid start to the season including a great performance from the top dollar offseason acquisitions so far. Holdovers like Mookie Betts and Bobby Miller have also excelled in the team's batting order, giving manager Dave Roberts plenty of hope for a deep October run.
Ohtani has three home runs and eight RBI on the season and is hitting .333, third on the team in batting average behind Betts and Teoscar Hernandez.
Hernandez and Betts are blasting the cover off of the ball so far in the early going. Hernandez is hitting just under .300 with four homers on the season. Betts is hitting .364 with five home runs and 11 RBI, putting himself on a path to early season MVP consideration.
Dodgers' Forthcoming Schedule
Roberts' team is scheduled to kick off a nine-game homestand on Friday at 10:10 p.m. against the San Diego Padres with offseason addition Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound. Three games each against the Washington Nationals and New York Mets await afterward, followed by the Nationals again on the road in D.C.
Three road games each against the Blue Jays and Diamondbacks will ensure that the Dodgers' star-studded lineup logs plenty of flight miles in the days, weeks and months to come.