Although they underwent some postseason struggles prior to 2024, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the business of vying for championships and building an empire. Accomplishing that lofty goal demands sacrifice, which is something Teoscar Hernandez knows quite well.

The three-time Silver Slugger and two-time All-Star raked with the Dodgers last season, belting 33 home runs with 99 RBIs while accumulating an .840 OPS. He made a huge impact and quickly formed a strong connection with fans– one that only intensified after the World Series win. Bringing back Hernandez was always a top priority, but free agency can be a mercurial process. It takes genuine trust to survive the chaos.

The 32-year-old outfielder did not waver in his commitment to the Dodgers, even forgoing additional sums of money to return to the team.

Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez did not go chasing the highest offer

“I was going to do everything in my power to come back,” Hernandez told the media, per SportsNet LA. “For me, money wasn’t an issue… I could’ve gotten $5 or $6 more mil from other teams, but if you put me in a place where I had to decide, I would decide to come back because of the way this organization is. The way this organization treats family and the players, and that for me is more important than anything.”

Did they build this guy a statue yet? Hernandez became a fan favorite and franchise linchpin in only one year. A highly productive season obviously helps on both fronts, but the Dominican Republic native is also emanating an infectious enthusiasm that is sweeping all of Chavez Ravine. It is tough to put a price on a player whose value extends beyond the diamond and into the clubhouse.

The Dodgers and Teoscar Hernandez settled on a three-year, $66 million contract, and neither side is looking back. Business and sports can be a toxic mix, so fans should be grateful when they coexist amicably.