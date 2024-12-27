The Los Angeles Dodgers failed to sign Juan Soto in MLB Free Agency this winter. Following that, rumors have circulated about the Dodgers' interest in keeping Teoscar Hernandez around. They were not the only team involved in the sweepstakes, however. But in the end, the 2024 World Series champions got their man.

The Dodgers and Hernandez are in agreement on a three-year contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan notes that this deal is worth a total of $66 million. It contains an option for a fourth year while having $23 million in deferred money and a $23 million signing bonus.

Hernandez returns to Los Angeles after signing a one-year contract with them last winter. This resulted in him winning the World Series with the franchise in 2024. Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs and 99 RBI during the regular season. In the postseason, he slashed .250/.352/.417 with three home runs and 12 RBI.

The Dodgers did work on their outfield before re-signing Hernandez. The Dodgers signed Michael Conforto to a one-year contract at the MLB Winter Meetings. Los Angeles also spoke with multiple teams about trading for an outfielder, according to ESPN.

Hernandez, meanwhile, considered offers from other teams. The Boston Red Sox were one team reportedly interested in the veteran outfielder. In the end, he returns to the Dodgers in hopes of winning another World Series ring.

Outside of Conforto and Hernandez, the Dodgers have made some other notable signings. Los Angeles signed Blake Snell to a five-year contract back in November. Furthermore, they signed Blake Treinen to a two-year contract after a gusty performance in Game 5 of the World Series.

The Dodgers are hoping to win the World Series once again in 2025. Adding Teoscar Hernandez back into the fold certainly raises their odds of repeating as champions. Let's see if Hernandez can build upon his 2024 campaign and help lead Los Angeles to another deep playoff run.