Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin has been dealing with an “arm issue” for the past four to six weeks, manager Dave Roberts said following the team's 11-3 loss to the Miami Marlins Friday night. Gonsolin allowed five home runs and 10 runs total in the game.

The Los Angeles Times' Mike DiGiovanna said in a headline Gonsolin is likely headed to the injured list.

Gonsolin said the ailment is in his elbow and it affects his command. He missed the last five weeks of the 2022 season due to a right forearm strain.

Here is what Roberts said about Gonsolin's health.

“Tony is going out there and doing what he can, and at times, his stuff is good, the fastball is good,” he said. “But physically, he's not 100 percent. I think we're going to circle up with Tony [Saturday] and figure out if a blow, a break, getting away from this, makes sense.”

Since he allowed three or fewer earned runs in his first seven starts, Gonsolin has allowed four runs or more in seven of 11 starts. His record fell to 8-5 Friday night with an ERA of 4.98.

“I thought the ball was coming out pretty good today,” Gonsolin said. “I thought I executed some good pitches that got hit really hard, but overall, I feel like I just wasn't executing very well. I fell behind on a lot of counts, I walked a lot of guys… and I put our bullpen in a [crappy] situation.”

The Dodgers have a significant lead in the NL West divison. They are 74-47 and are expected to be World Series contenders.

Hopefully for them, Gonsolin can get closer to full health so they will have a strong rotation in time for the playoffs.