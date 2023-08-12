Tony Gonsolin hasn't pitched well in 2023. He started out the season on the injured list and hasn't found his footing since. Dave Roberts said on Saturday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have thought about placing Gonsolin on the injured list once again despite the pitcher not necessarily dealing with a known injury at the moment, per Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue.

Roberts and the Dodgers would reportedly place Gonsolin on the IL to give him a chance to reset. However, the Dodgers manager added that for now LA will keep Gonsolin in the rotation.

“I think where Tony is at right now, he wants to work his way through things,” Roberts said, via Moreno.

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin struggling in 2023

Gonsolin was an All-Star in 2022, pitching to the tune of a 2.14 ERA and 0.875 WHIP while posting a 16-1 record. So far in 2023, though, Gonsolin owns a forgettable 4.42 ERA and 1.185 WHIP.

Los Angeles could afford to place him on the injured list for a couple weeks given their trade deadline acquisition of Lance Lynn. Lynn has been fantastic since joining LA, seemingly finding new life with the Dodgers following a miserable '23 campaign with the Chicago White Sox. Clayton Kershaw also recently returned from the IL.

The Dodgers likely still plan on Gonsolin playing an important role in their playoff push. Los Angeles would probably lean towards utilizing him in their postseason rotation as well. If his struggles persist however, then there are no guarantees.

Gonsolin will take the ball on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.