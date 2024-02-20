Walker Buehler is looking to propel the Dodgers' World Series push with a 2024 return from Tommy John surgery.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery, Los Angeles Dodgers star Walker Buehler was forced to miss the entire 2023 season. But as spring training kicks off, Buehler is hopeful to soon make his return to the Dodgers.

The last time Buehler pitched in a major league game was June 10, 2022. It has been a long road back, but the Dodgers star is only looking forward, via SportsNet.

“It's been a minute. Last year was worth trying and I'm glad we did. But I think we made the right decision both organizationally and personally,” Buehler said. “I feel healthy and ready to go. I know it'll be a little late off the jump, but we want to be really good at the end. That's the goal for everyone.”

While he didn't confirm when his actual return will take place, Buehler seems to be making strides in his recovery. Even if he isn't on the mound to start the season, Buehler plans on pitching by the end of the year. With the Dodgers having strong World Series hopes, they know how critical adding Buehler to the rotation will be.

Los Angeles tried getting the right-hander back on the mound in 2023. However, it took just one minor league rehab start before shutting things down again. Similarly, both the Dodgers and Buehler are remaining cautious as spring training begins.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for Walker Buehler to be back in action. However, with a career 46-16 record, 3.02 ERA, 690/162 K/BB ratio and two All-Star appearances, Los Angeles thinks their patience will be worth it. Already winning one World Series with the team, Buehler is gearing up to make his return and help lead another run in 2024.