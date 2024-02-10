How much of an impact will Walker Buehler make upon full recovery from injury?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are inching closer to 2024 Spring Training. LA's star-studded lineup will be sure to impress baseball fans across the world. Yet, right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler is still ramping up from an elbow injury. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update on the star ahead of the action.

Walker Buehler's injury update requires Dodgers fans to have patience

Walker Buehler has not played a major league game since the 2022 season due to recovery from his Tommy John elbow surgery. However, he has since made progress toward returning to Los Angeles' lineup.

Buehler impressed LA's staff with promising workouts leading up to Spring Training. Still, General Manager Brandon Gomes left Buehler's return and role with the team up in the air during a press conference on Feb 3. Now, Dave Roberts provides an update.

“There's still not a hard date [for Buehler's return]. There's a progression that needs to be in place and is in place. Once he passes all those markers he'll be ready. I just don't know when that's going to be,” Gomes said, per Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett.

The star pitcher appears to still be a bit away from a complete return. Nevertheless, fans can be assured he is making progress. David Gomes said Buehler had an “outstanding” bullpen workout less than two weeks before Roberts' update.

If the right-hander continues to work hard, he will be back on the field in no time. In 2022, Buehler went W-L of 6-3, threw 58 strikeouts, and held an ERA of 4.02 to go with 1.29 WHIP in 12 major league games.