Dave Roberts provided an important Walker Buehler injury update Monday with spring training set to get underway.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler's return timeline remains uncertain. After previously undergoing a second Tommy John surgery, rumors swirled toward the end of the 2023 season that Buehler could return. However, he was unable to and began to target a return in 2024 spring training. Dave Roberts provided a concerning injury update on the Dodgers pitcher Monday, though, via Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

“Walker Buehler is ‘unlikely' to pitch in Cactus League games this spring, Dave Roberts said,” Harris wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Roberts didn’t give a timeline for the soonest Buehler might be ready to pitch in regular season games, either.”

When will Walker Buehler return to the Dodgers rotation?

Hopefully the Dodgers are just being cautious. Buehler has worked extremely hard to return and any kind of setback would be a brutal blow.

LA has done an impressive job of adding talent and depth to the rotation. The Dodgers will be able to stay afloat if Buehler misses time. With that being said, Buehler is one of the best hurlers in the game and the team would love for him to return as soon as possible.

The Dodgers will not risk his long-term health by rushing him back too quickly. Although Roberts didn't give a strict timeline for his return, the odds of Buehler opening the 2024 season in the starting rotation are likely slim if he doesn't pitch in any spring training games. It takes time for starting pitchers to get stretched out, so he may need to appear in a few rehab games before joining the rotation once again.

In the end, this team is going to make a playoff run. There is no reason to rush Buehler back after an offseason that saw the Dodgers build a true super-team.

Dodgers fans will want to closely monitor updates on Buehler's injury status throughout the spring.