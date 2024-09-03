As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to take on Shohei Ohtani's former team in the Los Angeles Angels, manager Dave Roberts speaks about the team entering the time of the season where the playoffs are right around the corner. Especially with the Dodgers dealing with such injuries as to pitcher Clayton Kersahw, people are always going to wonder if they will disappoint like they have been in the past and even Roberts shared some concern also.

When speaking to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the long-time manager of the Dodgers would even say that the team right now is in the mode where they are treating games like they are in the postseason.

“I’m in playoff mode, and I know our guys are too,” Roberts said. “It’s going to be a long playoff season for us.’’

Ever since the World Series title in 2020 in the shortened season, the Dodgers have been eliminated in 2021 in the championship series and proceeded to be defeated in the divisional series by the San Diego Padres and last year to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This time around however, the Dodgers have arguably the best player in the world in Ohtani who signed a decade long deal worth $700 million, but when answering the question if they have the upper hand on Arizona in a potential future playoff series, he was not confident.

“I’d love to say yes,’’ Roberts said, “but it didn’t work out last year.’’

Dave Roberts on Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani coming back to face the Angels

Ohtani could very well be the deciding factor for the Dodgers in their quest to achieve another championship as he is amidst an incredible season where he is looking to be the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases. He is currently at 44 dingers and 46 bags stolen after stealing three Monday and he looks to continue that quest against his former team.

“It’s going to be somewhat emotional for him,’’ Roberts said. “But emotions are relative to the person, and I think he’s going to be just fine going back there and still helping us win a ballgame. I mean, there’s nothing that he hasn’t had to deal with that he hasn’t passed with flying colors.”

Roberts would say he loves Ohtani's “aggressive mindset” which mixes in with being a great teammate and how he's on a mission to be the only member of the 50/50 club. Still, the Dodgers star is excited to come back to a place he spent the first six years of his career where he emerged as one of the top players in the sport.

“For me, it’s a special place,” Ohtani said. “I spent a lot of time at Anaheim Stadium. … I’m just really looking forward to being able to spend some time at a ballpark that I spent most of my career.”

It's also a new experience for Ohtani since he has not been on a team that is first in the division and one of the better teams in baseball.

“Personally, it’s my first time being able to experience this spot in the standings,” Ohtani said, “and being able to play against other division rivals who are trying to take the spot as well. So, personally, yes, it’s very exciting.’’