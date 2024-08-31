The Los Angeles Dodgers took home a nail-biting 10-9 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday night, but it came at a price. Club legend Clayton Kershaw injured his toe on the mound, and it doesn't look good.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't give an encouraging prognosis, via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

“Clayton Kershaw is going on the IL,” Ardaya said. “‘There’s so much swelling, he can barely move around with it,' Dave Roberts said.”

However, fellow pitcher Brusdar Graterol is on track to return, via Ardaya.

“Dave Roberts said Brusdar Graterol’s live session went well,” he reported. “He will start a rehab assignment with OKC on Tuesday.”