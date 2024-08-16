Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are not that short of pitching help. But, their depth is much-needed heading into the last 40 games of the season. They want their stars to get some rest because the expectation is always that their gunning for a World Series. So, it looks like Bobby Miller will be a big factor in these next few weeks. All of this is likely starting when they face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bobby Miller was scratched in his Triple-A start just hours before his supposed time to play, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Supposedly, he was supposed to play for the Oklahoma City Baseball Club but that's no longer happening. Dave Roberts and the Dodgers might apparently need some coverage when they go up against the Cardinals over the weekend. So, the move was not that hard to make.

A point of concern when the initial part of the news was dropped was that Miller could be suffering from an injury. However, this is not at all the case. Admittedly, he was experiencing some tightness in his adductor in the past month which is why he got relegated. Now, he looks all set to start for the Dodgers again in order to give their starters some depth.

After all, they already have a 71-win record and need to preserve their starters.

Bobby Miller's season with the Dodgers so far

Miller has been able to start in seven games so far for the Dodgers. Throughout that time, he was able to notch a record of 1-2. His stat line clocked in at an 8.07 ERA. The Dodgers also saw him notch a 1.83 WHIP. Obviously, he still has a lot of work to do before he becomes a staple in Roberts' pitching rotation. However, he has done enough to prove that he is worthy of coming back to the majors.

In his last five games in the Triple-A, Miller has done well. He recorded a 5.82 ERA in this time. Miller did have a lot of lowlights but his willingness to improve is definitely unwavering. Will he be effective when the Dodgers face the Cardinals over the weekend?