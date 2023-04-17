Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting catcher Will Smith was forced to go on the 7-day concussion injured list. Smith opened up about his worrisome injury and gave a bit of insight on when he expects to be back behind the plate for the Dodgers.

Smith said he suffered his concussion after taking numerous foul tips to the face against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. He didn’t begin feeling any symptoms until Thursday and originally passed all the tests. However, the foul tips ultimately added up and Smith was diagnosed with his first ever concussion.

The Dodgers catcher is traveling with the team to Chicago for their upcoming series with the Cubs, per Ardaya. While he is able to be activated on Thursday, Smith hasn’t guaranteed a return date as he waits to be fully cleared. Smith was able to go through a full workout on Monday.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Even if he doesn’t return when first eligible, the fact that Smith was able to perform in a full workout shows he isn’t too far off from a return. With him traveling to Chicago, Smith could make his return against the Cubs, assuming he is past his current concussion.

Getting the 28-year-old back would be a huge boost for the Dodgers. The catcher has been red hot at the plate, hitting .333 with three home runs and 12 RBI through the first 11 games of the season.

The backstop was just doing his job when he suffered his injury. It’s hard for a catcher to avoid foul tips. But after the unfortunate setback, Smith looks to be heading in the right direction towards his return to the Dodgers.