One of the primary narratives surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers heading into the season was their assumed lack of star power in the lineup. Sure, LA still had Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman leading the charge, but people around the MLB world had questions about the overall lineup. The mistake those critics made, however, was forgetting just how talented catcher Will Smith is. Smith, who’s enjoyed a tremendous start to the 2023 campaign, drew eye-opening praise from manager Dave Roberts following the Dodgers’ 5-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, per MLB.com’s Juan Toribio.

“I think that he’s one of the top three catchers in all of baseball,” Roberts said of Smith. “He’s a superstar, and it probably makes him uncomfortable. But his ability to post and play both sides of the baseball, hit in the middle of the order, you don’t find guys like that.”

There aren’t many catchers who are as talented on the offensive side as Will Smith. The Dodgers understand and appreciate his value, but he tends to be underrated on a national scale, which is surprising given the market he plays in.

Despite being one of the best catchers in the game, Smith has yet to make an All-Star team. If he continues his current pace, that is destined to change. Smith is hitting .421 with a 1.478 OPS and three home runs over the Dodgers first week of the season. Smith’s elite performance has helped the Dodgers begin the 2023 campaign on a high note.

Los Angeles will now take their 4-2 record on the road, beginning a road trip in Arizona on Thursday against the Diamondbacks.