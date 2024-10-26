The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 6-3 in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to send Dodgers fans home happy. However, there was far more to the Dodgers' win than simply one swing of the bat.

“Key stat: The @Dodgers did not strike out over their final 25 plate appearances in Game 1. That stretch included two sacrifice flies and one sacrifice bunt. We will remember the Freeman walk-off forever, but putting the ball in play was crucial in the victory,” Jon Morosi of MLB Network wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Today's MLB has turned into a boom-or-bust league at times. Teams do not always find ways to move runners over and do the small things at the plate. The Dodgers, though, were able to take care of business in that regard on Friday. Being able to put the ball in play often leads to big moments like the one the MLB world witnessed in Game 1 of the World Series.

Dodgers win in extra innings

LA was able to get runners on base which placed pressure on the Yankees even though New York held a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 10th. Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the decision to bring in Nestor Cortes, a move that did not exactly go according to plan.

The Yankees felt that the left-handed pitcher against left-handed batter matchup could work in their favor. Cortes, who is a starting pitcher most of the time, was brought in a big situation to face one of MLB's best players in Freddie Freeman, though.

The result? Freeman crushed the aforementioned walk-off grand slam. The bases would not have even been loaded if it was not for the Dodgers' underlying secret of limiting strikeouts and getting runners on base, though.