After watching Freddie Freeman become the first man in MLB history to hit a walk-off grand slam in a World Series game, Los Angeles Dodgers fans were absolutely over the moon.

Basketball players like Joel Embiid commented on the hit, as did local LA brands, and even one of the true stalwarts of professional athletics in greater Los Angeles County, Magic Johnson, who immediately took to social media to give his review and Freeman props following the game's end.

“Freddie Freeman with the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history to carry us to a 1-0 start! Wow!!” Johnson declared. “That was one of the most exciting World Series games I’ve seen or been a part of! It left me breathless, and it was just Game 1! “

Been a part of? What, was the Los Angeles Lakers legend attending the game? Well, for the uninitiated, Johnson actually owns part of the team as part of a grander portfolio under the Guggenheim Baseball Management moniker that also features the Los Angeles Sparks, the Los Angeles FC, the Washington Commanders, and the Washington Spirit. Under that leadership group, Johnson's teams have won 14 championships and might just bring that number up to 15 if the Dodgers are able to take care of business against the Yankees over the next six games.

Wow, LA legends helping out other LA teams? That's touching… even if they've since branched out into Washington sports for one reason or another.

With Game 1 now in the bag, the Dodgers will take the field against the Yankees once more on Saturday, filling out Blue Heaven with a sold-out crowd while fans try to sell their parking passes for $500 on the secondary market. While this may be the final World Series game the Dodgers play in Elysian Park, as Games 3-5 will be taking place at Yankee Stadium regardless of the outcome if New York is able to rally, Games 6-7 will take place in Los Angeles, where Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and company can close things out in front of their fans. Either way, it's safe to say fans know who the “Magic Man” will be rooting for, as he has a vested interest in the final outcome.