The Los Angeles Dodgers are as close to all-in as a team can be for this season. The goal for this franchise is always to win a World Series. That especially became the case after acquiring Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the same offseason.

But the Dodgers may need to get some help at the deadline to help them reach that goal. It could make some sense for them to go after Tanner Scott from the Miami Marlins. What could a trade with the Dodgers and Marlins for Scott look like?

Dodgers acquire Tanner Scott in trade with Marlins

Dodgers receive: Tanner Scott

Marlins receive: Diego Cartaya, Kyle Hurt

Why the Dodgers do it

The Dodgers need any pitching help that they can get at the moment. Starters like Glasnow, Yamamoto, and Walker Buehler are currently on the injured list. Clayton Kershaw has not appeared yet in a game this season. He just got done with a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City so help in their rotation may be on the horizon, but they're in a bad spot at the moment.

Their bullpen has had to a lot of heavy lifting as a result. Relievers Ryan Yarbrough, Alex Vesia, Daniel Hudson, and Michael Grove currently have the fifth, sixth, eighth, and ninth most innings pitched on the team. Injuries have simply prevented the Dodgers from giving their bullpen their proper rest throughout the season.

Not only has Los Angeles relied too heavily on their bullpen this season, but they don't have a ton of variety among that group. While many of them have been effective, especially Yarbrough, Vesia, Hudson, Evan Phillips, and Blake Treinen, the majority of Los Angeles' bullpen is composed of righties. Vesia, Yarbrough, and Anthony Banda are the only lefties of that group at the moment.

Tanner Scott would give them another dynamic and powerful lefty to help close games. He has 14 saves, a 1.34 ERA, and a 1.07 WHIP through the All-Star break for the Marlins. Not only are Scott's numbers better than current Dodger closer Evan Phillips, but they compare closer to Josh Hader. So does his stuff.

The Dodgers are giving up some quality prospects for potentially a one-year rental, but Scott would be well worth it. Teams can never have enough bullpen help, especially with the current state of Los Angeles' rotation. Scott can help them win a World Series.

Why the Marlins do it

That last statement does not ring true with Scott and his current team. The Marlins are very much out of the playoff picture. They currently have the third-worst record in the majors at the All-Star break at 33-63. Only the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies outpace them in futility so far in the 2024 season.

Scott is someone the Marlins almost have to trade. He is currently on an expiring contract and will be a free agent in the winter. With the team at the bottom of the league again and not exactly close to competing, it would behoove them to get as many quality prospects as they can while they can.

Diego Cartaya and Kyle Hurt certainly qualify. Both of them rank inside the top ten of the Dodgers' prospect rankings heading, via MLB Pipeline.

It would be very beneficial for Miami to add players like them to their farm system. Getting this type of trade haul from the Dodgers for a player who could leave for nothing in a few months would be a coup for the Marlins. This trade makes sense for both sides. Let's see if they can pull it off before the deadline.