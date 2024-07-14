The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a rough go of it as of late, and due to injuries and general holes on the roster, they could stand to add a lot of help at the MLB Trade Deadline. There are obvious names that stand out, but there are enough needs for the Dodgers that they could stand to get some real help out of the lesser names on the trade market.

The Dodgers will be linked to the obvious names like Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox, or Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays. All of those names would make a ton of sense for the Dodgers, but there are some other names on the block who would fit the Dodgers like a glove as well.

Over the last month or so, the Dodgers have been struggling mightily. Luckily, there is not obvious competition in the division, as there has been in prior years. But the Dodgers will undoubtedly want to plug as many holes as they can at the deadline so they can maximize their chances of making a deep October run. If the struggles continue for an extended period of time, the Arizona Diamondbacks or San Diego Padres could come back into the picture as well, but it is not a big concern as of right now.

Yusei Kikuchi, SP, Blue Jays

Many teams will look at the Blue Jays, as they are a team that has a lot of players that could help out any contender. Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the two names that will draw the most attention from fans, but there are a number of other players who could help contenders like the Dodgers. Yusei Kikuchi is one of them and perhaps the best fit for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is dealing with injuries to starting pitchers Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clayton Kershaw, Michael Grove and Walker Buehler. Yamamoto was just added to the 60-day IL, and is not eligible to return until mid August. Needless to say, the Dodgers need innings.

Yusei Kikuchi is not an ace by any means, but he could provide stability and valuable innings down the stretch this season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., OF/2B, Marlins

Rumors are flying wild regarding Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s availability, and the Miami Marlins seemingly want to trade him ahead of the deadline. Part of the appeal of Chisholm is that he has the versatility to play the outfield as well as second base. The Dodgers have obvious needs at both spots.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. could slot into center field replacing James Outman, or he could play second base and replace Gavin Lux. Either way, it would be a significant upgrade.

Jack Flaherty, SP, Tigers

Jack Flaherty fits a similar mold as Kikuchi, and the Dodgers could add him even if they add Kikuchi as well. Flaherty is on a one-year contract, and the Tigers, despite winning two out of three against the Dodgers this weekend, are likely to be sellers.

It would be a mild surprise if Jack Flaherty was not move at this deadline, and it should not take too much to acquire him. He would be a great fit for the Dodgers.