‘I need a nap’: Mike McDaniel is exhausted after Dolphins’ wild Week 3 win over Bills to move to 3-0

The Miami Dolphins pulled off arguably the biggest upset on Sunday night as they took down the previously undefeated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, 21-19. It was a thrilling encounter that went down the wire, and for his part, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was understandably exhausted after the matchup.

After managing to sneak out a win to improve to 3-0 to start the new season, the Miami shot-caller admitted that he needed a power nap after their nail-biter against a powerhouse Bills side (via Dolphins reporter Hal Habib):

“I need a nap,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel: I need a nap. — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) September 25, 2022

The Dolphins came into this one as underdogs as they faced off against one of the favorites to win it all this year. After the huge win, McDaniel revealed just how proud he is of his team amid their fairy-tale start to the new campaign:

“I couldn’t have written a better script for what we’re trying to do,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel: I couldn’t have written a better script for what we’re trying to do. — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) September 25, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa had another eyebrow-raising performance in Week 3, completing 13-of-18 passes for 186 yards. The 24-year-old quarterback also scored one touchdown as he built on his hot start for 2022. Tua took a hit in the second quarter, though, and he looked a bit dazed after hitting his head on the turf. According to McDaniel, however, it was actually a back problem that Tagovailoa was dealing with:

“He went out with a lower back on a sneak earlier,” said McDaniel. “When he hit head I assumed it was head injury. He said lower back was like gummy or something.”

McDaniel on Tua: He went out with a lower back on a sneak earlier. When he hit head I assumed it was head injury. He said lower back was like gummy or something. — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) September 25, 2022

Be that as it may, Tua was able to return in the second half, and he didn’t look hampered by the knock. Tagovailoa will look to carry his form to Week 4 as the Dolphins look to go 4-0 when they take on Jow Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.