On and off the field, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce show that talent runs throughout their veins.

For the annual American Century Championship golf event, the brothers sang Bob Seger's “Old Time Rock and Roll.” Jason and Travis also had some choreographed moves during their set, which included some line dancing. In typical Jason fashion, the former Philadelphia Eagles center closed their set by chugging a can of beer and throwing a souvenir into the crowd.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce together on stage pic.twitter.com/BXapsYxl44 — Jason Anderson (@J810Anderson) July 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The brothers are not unfamiliar with the event as Travis attended last year and won for his performance of Whitesnake's “Here I Go Again.” The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end dedicated the song to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who got her start in the music industry singing country music.

Jason and Travis have also shown off their vocal talent on the former Eagles' annual soundtrack series, A Philly Special Christmas. The album featured Travis, Jason's wife Kylie Kelce, Eagles' Jordan Mailata, legendary R&B group Boyz II Men, and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks. The project includes original songs as well as renditions of holiday classics “Last Christmas,” “Please Come Home For Christmas,” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

One of the original songs on the album, “It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights),” which pays homage to the Kelce brothers' home city of Cleveland, OH, debuted at No. 8 on Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales chart.

The soundtrack marks the third and final one in the series. The proceeds for the album will benefit local charities in Philadelphia, including Children’s Crisis Treatment Center’s Holiday Toy Drive and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Snowflake Station, according to the official site.

Jason shared that one of the highlights of working on the album was singing a duet with Stevie Nicks.

“The legendary Stevie Nicks came on and did a duet with me,” Jason previously said on the Oct. 30, episode of his New Heights podcast, co-hosted with Travis, of the legendary singer. “Which in itself is, like, pretty crazy to actually be on a track with Stevie Nicks. I mean, absolutely unreal.”