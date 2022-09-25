Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.

QB Josh Allen said that he’s “fine. I’m fine.” Says he took a helmet or face mask to his hand. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) September 25, 2022

Allen was tasked with a lot in the Bills’ Week 3 matchup against the Dolphins. The Bills got off to a hot start, scoring 14 points in the first half, but only managed to put up five points in the second half as the Dolphins’ defense made life difficult.

In the game, Allen attempted 63 pass attempts. He went 42-for-63 with 400 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He was sacked four times in the game, and also rushed eight times for 47 yards.

It’s unclear precisely when Allen picked up the reported injury, but it was bothering him enough to get some X-rays to ensure there was nothing more worrying going on. As he mentioned to reporters, the X-rays came back clean and he indicated there’s no issue.

He’ll certainly be frustrated by the nature of the Bills’ loss, having failed to get off a last-second play to potentially win the game as time expired. It was a tightly contested battle, but the Bills’ offense came up flat in the second half.

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like Josh Allen will miss much time going forward. The Bills are slated to face off with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, so they’ll want to be at full strength for the trip to Baltimore.