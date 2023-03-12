Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

New Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was at HBCU Battle of the Brains today, and he spoke on being traded from the Rams to the Dolphins with Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

“I feel great man, this is something that I was praying about for long time, then David made it happen,” Jalen Ramsey said, via Cameron Wolfe. “I’m excited man, I’m super excited to be here. Close to the fam, back in Florida, it’s going to be fun.”

Ramsey spoke about going up against Tyreek Hill in training camp.

“I’m glad it happens in practice now and I ain’t gotta guard him in the game no more because he a problem, but he gonna make me better and I’m gonna make him better,” Ramsey said, via Wolfe.

He also spoke on the hit that he made on Tyreek Hill in the Pro Bowl.

“Nah I ain’t never gonna do that again… maybe I was foreseeing something and I had to take that opportunity then and there you know,” Ramsey said.

He was also asked what Dolphins fans are getting.

“Y’all gonna get a leader, one of the biggest competitors ever,” Ramsey said. “I make my teammates getter, all the guys I got around me.”

He spoke about the pieces the Dolphins have in the secondary, specifically Xavien Howard. He believes that his presence will help Xavien Howard get better. The same goes for Tyreek Hill and other offensive players like Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins will hope Ramsey bolsters their secondary, and they can take a leap into legitimate contention with Tua Tagovailoa playing a full season.