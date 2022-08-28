Dolphins add 2x Super Bowl champ in move to buff up defense

Roster cuts are right around the corner for all 32 teams in the NFL. But for the Miami Dolphins, this fine Sunday in August appears to be the perfect time not to cut anyone, but to make some additions to their roster.

The Dolphins opted to shore up their defense and add Trey Flowers to their roster this afternoon. Flowers has spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions after winning two Super Bowls in his first four seasons with the New England Patriots. Flowers should shore up an already solid Dolphins defensive line, and give them another versatile pass-rushing option in the process.

Former Patriots’ and Lions’ DE Trey Flowers reached agreement with the Miami Dolphins, per source. The former two-time Super-Bowl champion is returning to the AFC East. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2022

During his stint in New England, Flowers was one of the most underrated defensive linemen in the game. Flowers never has posted gaudy sack totals, but he was versatile enough to move all over the line, and could hold his own in both pass rush and against the run.

Flowers struggled during his time with the Lions, and was ultimately released earlier this offseason. It’s somewhat surprising that no other team wanted to take a flier on Flowers until now, but the Dolphins decided to add to an already strong defensive front by adding Flowers.

Flowers won’t start for Miami, but he will see the field in different situations that may suit his strengths. There wasn’t much Flowers couldn’t do during his time in New England, and while he was somewhat underutilized in Detroit, Miami could try to tap into his versatility and see how many different ways he could help them.

Flowers may not be the player he once was, but he’s still an NFL caliber defender, and the Dolphins made a shrewd signing here. And who knows, maybe Flowers can put together a bounce back season that will make Miami look like the smartest team in the league for adding him right before the start of the season.