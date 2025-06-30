Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are acting like a team that is frantically running from the Grim Reaper's grasp, as they desperately try to avoid a roster overhaul for as long as possible. Their willingness to stay relevant in a crowded AFC persuaded them to sign future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will be the oldest active starting signal-caller in the NFL at 41 years old. The Black and Gold continue to prioritize the present rather than the future, as evidenced by its big Monday morning blockbuster.

The Steelers traded three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-rounder. Although Smith can potentially add some firepower to the offense, the star CB headlines Pittsburgh's haul. Fans are cautiously optimistic of what Ramsey could bring to a secondary that stumbled in the latter stretch of the 2024-25 season.

But they would like to know how much the organization is paying him. While the answer may elicit some groans, a highly accomplished corner is not cheap.

“The Dolphins had previously paid Jalen Ramsey $4M this offseason and they added another $3M more to facilitate the trade — for a total of $7M. The Steelers will pay the rest of the $26.6M this year,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

Smith's inclusion in the deal presumably ensured that Art Rooney II would fork over a majority of Ramsey's hefty 2025-26 salary. However, it will be money well spent if the 30-year-old can help the franchise win its first playoff game in eight years.

Can Jalen Ramsey give the Steelers a needed boost next season?

The Super Bowl 56 champion and seven-time Pro Bowler posted two interceptions, 11 pass breakups, 39 solo tackles and one sack in 17 games for the Dolphins last season. Despite making a sizable impact on run defense, he earned an underwhelming 71.9 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus. Jalen Ramsey is in the danger zone when it comes to his position, having logged almost a decade's worth of mileage.

The Steelers are hoping to get at least one more productive campaign out of him. Tomlin will have to get creative when employing his new corner, considering Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay are presently lining up on the outside. If the longtime head coach can effectively integrate Ramsey into the defense, then he may extend his streak of no losing seasons.

But this move cannot reinforce the status quo. For however long he can do it, No. 5 needs to elevate the Steelers. Otherwise, one of football's most iconic brands will sustain yet another blow.