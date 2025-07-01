After the Miami Dolphins traded tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, there was speculation on how the team would replace the outgoing players. While rumors were swirling around tight ends the Dolphins were pursuing, it looks like the answer has been solved as the team will trade for Darren Waller from the New York Giants, according to Tom Pellisero.


Originally deciding to go into retirement, Waller last played with New York in the 2023 season, but has made the choice to keep playing football and signed a new contract with Miami, worth up to $5 million on a one-year deal. The team is trading a “conditional 2026 sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for a 2027 seventh-round pick” and Waller, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In his last season played with New York, he recorded 52 receptions for 552 yards to go along with one touchdown reception, but he produced exceptional seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. In 2019 and 2020, he would record back-to-back seasons of over 1,100 yards, the latter with 107 catches and nine touchdowns.

New Dolphins tight end Darren Waller is coming out of retirement 

Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Darren Waller on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

The Dolphins speculation around tight ends could be put to an end as Waller looks to rejuvenate his career, as after the aforementioned productive years with the Raiders, what followed was inconsistency. Waller would receive a three-year, $51 million extension with Las Vegas, but injuries have plagued his career, eventually traded to New York.

It was another up-and-down year, as Waller said he had spoken before about the exact time when he wanted to retire, according to Michael Schwartz.

“I knew I was retiring when we played in Buffalo,” Waller said. “It was in the first quarter of the game,” Waller continued. “We were running this counter-lead running play, and I'm kind of leading through the hole like I'm a fullback. The play is working, but I sit down on the sideline after a drive where we ran it like three times, and I'm like, ‘What the f**k am I doing? I'm out here playing fullback. I don't even want to do this s**t anymore,'” Waller continued.

Miami is looking to improve after finishing 8-9, which put them second in the AFC East as they open up the upcoming season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 7.

