While former Miami Dolphins teammate Jalen Ramsey broke the news of his own trade, the story didn’t fit with Tyreek Hill’s plans. And Hill reacted to the blockbuster trade that sent Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Steelers for Minkah Fitzpatrick, according to his emotional post on X.

🥲

Hill made plans recently to try to keep Ramsey in Miami, according to a post on X by FinsXtra.

“I'm getting Ramsey back in a Dolphins jersey,” Hill said. “I don't care what they say, tampering, whatever. We need Ramsey. He's a dawg, he's one of the best corners in the league, a great leader, and a great teammate too. We just need him on the Dolphins.”

Will Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill be the next to go?

Hill requested a trade earlier this year, but the notion hasn’t gained traction. General manager Chris Grier said recently he would make the asking price astronomically high, according to nbcsports.com.

“If someone wants to come and give me two first-round picks, then we’d consider it,” Grier said. “But, as of right now, it’s not something we’re considering.”

However, the Dolphins unloaded quite a bit of 2025 talent with this trade. So if they turn things into a fire sale, perhaps Hill would find a new address. That could open the door for several teams, according to Mike Florio.

“The contenders that should at least ponder whether Hill can help get them over the top include the Ravens, Texans, Chargers, and 49ers,” Florio said in May. “(The Bills should think about it, too. However, the Dolphins may not be interested in helping Buffalo get back to a Super Bowl.)

“The Bears also would be an intriguing option, especially with former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the coaching staff. But they’re currently loaded at receiver; it wouldn’t work unless they’d send D.J. Moore to Miami as part of the trade.”

Hill would be an upgrade for any wide receiver room in the league. It seems unlikely any team would surrender two first-round picks. But then again, who expected the Dolphins to shed talents like Smith and Ramsey?