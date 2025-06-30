Jun 30, 2025 at 10:50 AM ET

With all the trade buzz surrounding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Miami Dolphins have finally made the trade as the star is being dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the player himself on X, formerly Twitter. While it seemed that the speculation around the Steelers and Ramsey was shot down, the result looks different as the team now prepares for the upcoming season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network would report that Ramsey's adjusted contract “includes a $1.5M raise in 2025, making his salary $26.6M this year.” Besides Pittsburgh, Raporport would report that the Los Angeles Rams, Ramsey's former team, were a finalist.