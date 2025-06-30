With all the trade buzz surrounding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Miami Dolphins have finally made the trade as the star is being dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the player himself on X, formerly Twitter. While it seemed that the speculation around the Steelers and Ramsey was shot down, the result looks different as the team now prepares for the upcoming season.
Break my own news! 🤟🏾 #HereWeGo @steelers pic.twitter.com/vnwJLZBDpM
— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 30, 2025
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network would report that Ramsey's adjusted contract “includes a $1.5M raise in 2025, making his salary $26.6M this year.” Besides Pittsburgh, Raporport would report that the Los Angeles Rams, Ramsey's former team, were a finalist.
🚨 🚨 🚨
The #Dolphins and #Steelers have finalized a blockbuster trade to send All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.
Ramsey’s adjusted contract includes a $1.5M raise in 2025 making his salary $26.6M this year. Pittsburgh loads up. pic.twitter.com/hmRehEf4zS
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 30, 2025