Apparently the Miami Dolphins weren’t interested in listening to Tyreek Hill. So they sent Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers. And an ex-Pro Bowler ripped the Dolphins after the deal that landed Ramsey and Jonnu Smith with the Steelers.

Former Dolphins standout Raheem Mostert reacted to the shocking trade, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

Former #Dolphins Pro Bowl RB Raheem Mostert reacts to Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith getting traded…

Former #Dolphins Pro Bowl RB Raheem Mostert reacts to Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith getting traded… pic.twitter.com/afZ4v3cuKJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dolphins make highly criticized trade

The Dolphins sent Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro, and tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steelers in exchange for three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a pick swap, according to espn. com.

The Dolphins also traded a 2027 seventh-round pick will receive a 2027 fifth-round pick back from Pittsburgh. Furthermore, Ramsey gets a $1.5 million raise this season, bringing his 2025 compensation up to $26.6 million, according to Adam Schefter. Smith receives a one-year contract extension worth $12 million, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told Schefter.

Article Continues Below

The trade of Smith means the Dolphins don’t currently have a primary pass-catching tight end. And it weakens and offense that already had some question marks heading into the season.

The move also means Mike McDaniel’s hot seat gets a little warmer. And that’s a seat that already looked hot, according to Dolphins Talk on YouTube via yahoo.com.

“The problem is this … the narrative now, we're changing the culture, we're changing the culture – well who set the culture?” Mike Florio said. “Who created the culture? Who's responsible for the lackadaisical vibe? With McDaniel, I love who he is. I love how he is. He's an iconoclast to a certain extent. You don't expect to see this guy who's chill and skinny, and everything about him, I love it.

“But, does it work in a locker room of grown (expletive) men if you're not going to get up someone's (expletive) if they're five minutes late? If you're going to tolerate some of the things that have a dotted line to whether or not you're going to have the discipline necessary to win, that's the problem.”

As for the Steelers, it’s another move toward a big season.

“This is another interesting move for Pittsburgh,” ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum said. “This is an all-in move. Very atypical of Pittsburgh.”

Ramsey gives the Steelers an impressive cornerback room. They previously signed Darius Slay Jr. in free agency and also have Joey Porter Jr.