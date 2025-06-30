The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed on a trade to acquire Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick. For most of the offseason, there was always a good chance that Ramsey would move on from the Dolphins, and both sides were encouraged to find him a new home. Ramsey is still one of the more quality cornerbacks in the league, and at this point in his career, it seems like he could be looking to play multiple positions on defense.

For the Steelers, they've had an interesting offseason as they waited for most of it to see who their starting quarterback will be. After all the waiting, they found out that Aaron Rodgers would sign with them, and their offense has now received a boost with Smith coming into the fold.

The Dolphins get a quality safety in return for Ramsey and Smith, and he should fit in well with their defense. Let's grade these trades for both teams and see where they stand now as the offseason continues.

Steelers get boost on both sides of the ball

The Steelers added two quality starters to their team with the trade, and it should help bolster both sides of the ball. Defense has always been a specialty for the Steelers, and they're near the top of the league almost every season in that category. For most of Ramsey's career, he's been one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and he'll be adding his skill and experience to the defensive backs room. There were talks that Ramsey wanted to move to safety later in his career, and the Steelers may give him that opportunity as well.

Though Ramsey has had a nice career, he is not the same cornerback that he was years ago, and that's fine. He'll be serviceable in any role that he's put in, and he can still make big-time plays on the ball if it comes his way.

On offense, the Steelers got a tight end in Smith, who had the best season of his career last year with the Dolphins. Smith finished the season with 88 catches, 884 yards, and eight touchdowns, and he was a big part of the Dolphins' offense given how inconsistent the unit was.

Rodgers has another security blanket at the tight end position, as Pat Freiermuth was key for them last season. This move mostly means that they will be running a lot of double tight end sets, but there are still questions on how their wide receiver room will look outside of DK Metcalf. In all, this seems like a solid trade for the Steelers, and hopefully, both players are able to live up to what they've done throughout their careers.

Steelers trade grade: B-

Dolphins get back veteran help in secondary

Yes, the Dolphins lost an All-Pro cornerback in Ramsey, but they recieved one back in the trade with Fitzpatrick. It will be a reunion for both sides, as the Dolphins drafted Fitzpatrick with the No. 11 pick in 2018. He was then traded to the Steelers in 2019, and has had a great career with one of the best defensive units in football.

Fitzpatrick had a solid season with the Steelers last season, and he should continue to play at that high level with the Dolphins. There are a lot of questions surrounding their secondary, but with a veteran like Fitzpatrick in the room, he should definitely help improve that area of the defense.

Dolphins trade grade: B