The Las Vegas Raiders made a ton of progress building the roster this offseason. Vegas now has a stacked offense with Geno Smith at the helm and Ashton Jeanty as a potential superstar. Now one NFL team might be interested in a trade with the Raiders before training camp.

The Dolphins made NFL headlines on Monday after their big trade with the Steelers. In that trade, Miami sent tight end Jonnu Smith away to Pittsburgh. The Dolphins sound interested in pursuing a trade for Raiders tight end Michael Mayer.

Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins have had their eyes on Mayer “for a while.” Kelly also added that Miami is searching for cornerback help after trading away Jalen Ramsey.

Miami certainly has a need at tight end, with Julian Hill and Pharoah Brown as their top options at the position.

Michael Mayer has been the subject of multiple trade rumors ever since the Raiders drafted Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

It is easy to understand why teams like the Dolphins would be interested in Mayer. The former second-round pick is a prototypical Y tight end and could become the starter on several NFL teams. He is relegated to backup duty with Bowers in the fold in Las Vegas.

Now the question becomes whether the Raiders, or Mayer, want a trade to happen.

Michael Mayer does not sound interested in leaving the Raiders

Article Continues Below

From the sounds of it, Mayer is interested in staying in Las Vegas.

He praised the organization during a recent interview posted to the team's YouTube channel.

“It’s been a great spring here. I’m so excited to be back here, and it’s been very fun. New coaching staff’s been great. Everything’s great,” Mayer said. “These coaches know what I can do and what I can put out on that field, and it’s obviously only going to be better out there with Brock Bowers, with Ian Thomas, those other two tight ends. The tight end room as a whole, we’re very, very close. We’re a close-knit community… We got a lot of good tight ends in that room, and I think Chip knows it.”

Mayer does not seem daunted by playing with Brock Bowers either.

“With me and Brock, it’s pretty interesting because we do a lot of 12-personnel stuff, and, you know, this spring we’ve also been doing a lot of 13-personnel too, which has been awesome. It’s been a lot of fun. So, I won’t speak any more to the 13-personnel, I’ll save that for the season, but I got to be ready to do a lot of everything,” Mayer said. “I got to block, I got to pass pro, and I got to run routes, and I got to be able to catch the ball, and that’s just what it comes down to.”

Hopefully Mayer stays in Las Vegas for a long time.