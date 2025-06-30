The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade on Monday morning, sending Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami and Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh. It's a deal that reunites Fitzpatrick with his former team, and it appears the move has drawn mixed reactions from both fan bases.

Dolphins fans seem happy to acquire the 28-year-old safety, for the most part. But some don't like the idea of also including tight end Jonnu Smith in the deal. As for Steelers fans, many are confused about what the organization is trying to do, as the common belief is that Fitzpatrick is a better player than Ramsey at this point in their careers. The official trade included a late-round pick joining Fitzpatrick in Miami, while the Dolphins dealt Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Either way, most fans can't agree on who won the trade. It's seemingly an ongoing argument on social media.

“Oh, we got Minkah back? Ya, Dolphins won here. Jalen Ramsey been washed,” said one Dolphins fan.

This Steelers fan claims, “Wow!! I like it. Minkah Fitzpatrick has been horrible for years.”

A neutral fan points out the back-and-forth between the Dolphins and Steelers fan bases.

“Steelers fans coping by saying Minkah Fitzpatrick isn't the player he used to be. Dolphins fans coping by saying Jalen Ramsey is'’t the player he used to be. This is why we love sports lol,” explained one fan.

Barstool Sports' Frank the Tank doesn't seem too happy with the deal either. He displayed sarcams by claiming, “So the Dolphins traded 2 players and a pick for Mikah Fitzpatrick Chris Grier masterclass.”

Fitzpatrick re-joins the Dolphins after the team initially traded him during the 2019 season. During his time in Pittsburgh, he proved to be a reliable asset, for the most part. He's made three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, and was one of the more reliable safetys in the league last season. Minkah Fitzpatrick ended the 2024-25 campaign with 96 combined tackles (62 solo), a forced fumble, and an interception.