The Miami Dolphins shocked the NFL world with a big trade on Monday. Miami traded Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and draft picks. One NFL insider believes the Dolphins could make another move to shore up the roster before training camp.

ESPN's Marce Louis-Jacques answered a few Dolphins-related questions in a recent article following Monday's big trade.

Louis-Jacques suggested that the Dolphins could be interested in Kyle Pitts to fill their vacant tight end spot.

“Miami could also use a pass-catching tight end, considering the top players in that position group are primarily blockers,” Louis-Jacques wrote. “Former undrafted free agents Tanner Conner, Hayden Rucci and Jalin Conyers have potential as pass catchers but are unproven. One name to keep an eye on is Kyle Pitts — if the Atlanta Falcons are willing to entertain offers for him.”

News broke back in May that Atlanta has received “legitimate trade interest” in tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pitts has the traits of an elite receiving tight end. Unfortunately, he has yet to deliver on those expectations while in Atlanta.

Pitts put up over 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season in 2021, but has failed to live up to that mark ever since. Perhaps a change of scenery could be good for Pitts heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

That is, if the Falcons are actually willing to trade him.

How will the Jalen Ramsey trade impact the Dolphins defense in 2025?

Article Continues Below

Louis-Jacques also commented on what the loss of Jalen Ramsey could mean to the Dolphins this fall.

Surprisingly, Louis-Jacques is not too concerned about the Dolphins losing Ramsey. That's because the situation is so bad that one player cannot fix it alone.

“The Dolphins' situation at cornerback is no different than it was two weeks ago — they still need two starters on either side of the field. Grier has suggested the availability of multiple veteran free agents, and that's an increasingly likely route prior to the start of training camp,” Louis-Jacques added. “Their current cornerbacks room has plenty of youth and potential, but little starting experience.”

The Dolphins currently have Storm Duck, Jason Marshall Jr., and Kader Kohou as their top cornerbacks heading into training camp.

It would be a huge surprise if the Dolphins do not add at least two veteran cornerbacks to shore up that position.

It will be interesting to watch Miami's secondary throughout the 2025 NFL season now that Ramsey is gone.