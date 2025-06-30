The Miami Dolphins have reached the point where the only way they can achieve worthwhile success is by winning playoff games. Tua Tagovailoa's concussion issues delayed that pursuit last season, as the team ultimately fell just short of a postseason berth, but head coach Mike McDaniel will be put back under the microscope entering the 2025-26 NFL campaign. Though, in addition to making noise in the AFC, this franchise is also focused on gaining longer-term financial flexibility.

The conflict to stay competitive and free up some salary cap space presumably explains their motives for completing Monday's big trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Furthermore, the Dolphins are hoping team morale will be in good standing after parting ways with two seemingly dissatisfied players.

They sent three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for three-time All-Pro safety and old friend Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-rounder. Following this massive roster shake-up, fans are eager to know what general manager Chris Grier has planned next. Well, they do not have to wait long to find out.

“The Dolphins are now in conversations with multiple teams about acquiring a tight end after sending Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh, per sources,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. “A wild start to the holiday week could get wilder …”

The Dolphins move forward

Although they do not play the same position, Fitzpatrick can potentially offer some valuable experience and production in the secondary following Ramsey's exit. But Miami now needs to find a replacement at TE. Journeyman Pharaoh Brown is currently slotted at the top of the depth chart, according to Ourlads.com. Grier is looking to bring in a new starter who can seamlessly transition into the Tagovailoa-led passing attack.

Tyreek Hill, who has endured his own strife with the organization, is obviously expected to be the offensive focal point next season. But the Dolphins could still use another weapon to pair alongside the Super Bowl 54 champion and fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Whomever they acquire will be tasked with succeeding a veteran who accumulated 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Although Smith made an undeniable impact in Miami, it is difficult to envision him maintaining such numbers moving forward. He has recorded less than 50 receptions and 500 yards in all but two of his eight NFL seasons and will turn 30 years old in August. The Dolphins were clearly not interested in offering a contract extension, so when he skipped mandatory minicamp, their decision became easy. Whether or not it works out remains to be seen, but Miami feels change is necessary.

Pittsburgh wasted no time in signing Jonnu Smith to a new deal. The search for a new tight end is ongoing, as is the franchise's quest for postseason glory. If the Dolphins effectively complete the first mission, they should have a better chance at completing the second one.