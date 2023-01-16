Following five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, tight end Mike Gesicki is unsure of what his future holds. After a season full of highs and lows within the Dolphins offense, Gesicki finds himself entering free agency.

Mike Gesicki and the Dolphins were unable to reach a new deal following the 2021 campaign. Ultimately, the front office opted to franchise tag the young tight end. By signing the tag, Geskicki earned $10,931,000 this season. But with the two sides not agreeing to an extension, he is now set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Following the Dolphins Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills, Gesicki spoke on his potential future with the team.

Gesicki simply stated, “We’ll see.” when asked about his future with the Dolphins according to David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

During his five seasons with the Dolphins, Gesicki has put together several strong campaigns. Over 81 regular season games, he has recorded 231 receptions for 2,617 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

Mike Gesicki took the field in all 17 regular season games during the 2022 campaign. He recorded just 32 receptions for 362 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. Due to the arrival of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, he saw his production drop significantly.

In the Dolphins lone playoff game this season, Gesicki recorded just two receptions for 15 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

With the tight end market not being especially deep in this year’s free agency, Gesicki could earn a massive payday with a new team. If his time is in fact done in Miami, he could instantly make his presence felt on a new team.