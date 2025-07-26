Amid an injury-riddled training camp, the Miami Dolphins are adding another veteran to their defense. Days after losing former first-round pick Artie Burns to a torn ACL, the Dolphins signed former Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones.

Jones agreed to a one-year contract with Miami, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The 27-year-old cornerback started 16 of the Raiders' 17 games in 2024 and was easily one of the top defensive players still on the market.

Jones is coming off the best statistical season of his career, recording 69 tackles, three interceptions and 16 pass breakups in 2024. He returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown to give him a league-high three pick-sixes in the last two years.

While the Dolphins signed Jones right after Burns' injury, he is also somewhat of a replacement for Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller. Ramsey and Fuller started 11 games together in 2024 to lead Miami's secondary, which allowed the 10th-fewest pass yards per game. Neither player returns in 2025, with Fuller still a free agent and Ramsey getting traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Without Ramsey or Fuller, only two of the 12 cornerbacks on the Dolphins' offseason roster have more than two years of NFL experience. Jones will now become the de facto leader of the group, despite his inexperience within the organization.

Jack Jones joins Dolphins' evolving 2025 defense

The Dolphins' defense enters its second year under defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver in 2025, following an up-and-down season. Miami ended 2024 with a top-10 scoring defense, allowing the sixth-fewest points per game, but struggled with injuries and inconsistency throughout the season.

The biggest additions the Dolphins gained in the offseason were the returns of edge-rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, who both missed most of the 2024 season with injuries. Miami also added star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick after selecting defensive tackle Kenneth Grant in the 2025 NFL Draft. Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins' No. 11 overall pick in 2018, returns to the team through the Ramsey trade.

Coming off a career year, Jones should immediately slot into the Dolphins' starting lineup. He will likely line up on the outside, opposite of second-year cornerback Storm Duck. After being one of the best units in 2024, Miami's secondary will likely struggle in 2025, but Jones' presence should improve one of the most inexperienced positional groups in the league.