The Tyreek Hill-Miami Dolphins partnership hasn't gone perfectly, to say the least, and Colin Cowherd is calling for the Dolphins to trade Hill as soon as possible.

Hill took himself out of Miami's 2024 season finale and then told the media he wanted to be traded. The Dolphins didn't do that, and Hill apologized the following month. But the awkwardness is certainly still there.

While wildly talented, Hill has often struggled to stay out of trouble and keep the spotlight off of him. And Cowherd has apparently seen enough.

“It’s time for Tyreek Hill to eventually grow up,” Cowherd said on ‘The Herd'. “Again, the Cowboys had to move off Dez Bryant; he couldn't. Stefon Diggs, who I really like, Josh Allen's like, ‘Enough.’ Kyle Shanahan, Deebo see ya. Steelers on AB. I mean, the Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls the minute Tyreek Hill left. They went with the old, slow tight end.”

Cowherd then compared wide receivers to Christmas tree toppers, arguing that tight ends are more important than wideouts because the latter, while they may be the “first thing you look at,” they do not “keep the tree upright.”

“You can't build around it foundationally. In fact, I've argued this with football people: I think a great tight end is more valuable than a great receiver because tight ends block and help the run game, and they don't get marginalized in December and January with bad weather,” Cowherd said..https://youtu.be/CFJnSnW-Kt4?t=84

Hill's on-field value is not widely debated, as he is considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He has been named an All-Pro six times in his career and led the league in receiving yards and touchdowns just two years ago. However, his persistent legal issues have drawn criticism throughout his college and NFL career, and, at age 31, the problems may soon dominate the conversation more than his play.

Hill played the first six seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, who relied on him heavily and with whom they won a Super Bowl. After the 2021 season, Kansas City traded Hill to Miami, where he signed a four-year, $120 million extension and thus became the highest-paid wideout in the league at the time.

Last August, Hill signed a three-year, $90 million extension with the Dolphins. He has this season and next left on the deal, although he very well could be released or traded next offseason, when his dead cap drops to less than $16 million and the Dolphins can save nearly $40 million.