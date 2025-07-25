When many people look at the Miami Dolphins, they usually think about Tua Tagovailoa. Also, they think of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. But while Tagovailoa was a significant reason for the struggles in 2024, he is not the only player who can set the tone. The Dolphins' cornerbacks look new, especially after the trade of Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, many eyes will be on this 2024 undrafted Dolphins' cornerback. Storm Duck has the potential to become the Dolphins' breakout player, and he will certainly get a larger opportunity.

It was just one year ago that Miami signed Duck. Ultimately, he was available because none of the 31 other teams drafted him. Because of this, it opened up the chance for the Fins to snag Duck off the free agency list. Now, he is a starter heading into training camp, taking over for the departed Ramsey.

With Jason Bradley Jr. covering the other side, Duck is part of a secondary that is very raw. While Fitzpatrick covers the middle of the field, he can't do it all alone. There is a major void where Ramsey used to play. Therefore, it means that Duck will have to sink or swim (pun intended).

Miami's secondary is a major weakness after the loss of Ramsey. Currently, fans and football experts around the league believe the Dolphins' cornerbacks will struggle this season. Although the offense might bounce back, the defense may suffer if it cannot stop wide receivers from exploiting its coverage.

There are very few expectations for Duck and the Dolphins' cornerbacks. Notably, many expect them to struggle against top receivers. After being just 10th in passing yards allowed, the Fins might struggle to replicate those numbers. That is where coaching comes in, and how Duck can emerge. This is a golden opportunity for Duck to become the Dolphins' breakout player and show the brass that he can be a solid replacement. Overall, expecting Duck to replicate what Ramsey did is a little too far-fetched right now. But if Duck can figure out coverages, schemes, and adjust to receivers, he will become a dependable cornerback.

Duck does not have a good PFF rating with his small sample size. Regardless, a full offseason while practicing with the starters can only help him. Practicing against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in practice can help Duck build confidence and learn a thing or two. It could also help him build toward becoming the Dolphins' breakout player.

Storm Duck could become the Dolphins' breakout player

Duck will get his first real opportunity in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts when he guards either Michael Pittman or Josh Downs. Additionally, he will get another golden chance in Week 4 against the New York Jets, when he potentially might guard Garrett Wilson.

When Duck played at UNC in 2022, he led them in interceptions with three and pass breakups with nine. It earned him second-team All-ACC honors. When he started college, he secured a starting spot early as a freshman, demonstrating his ability to ascend quickly. Throughout his college career, he displayed great resiliency. Likewise, he showed an ability to make plays against the run.

While no one drafted Duck, he earned a spot on the roster through sheer perseverance. In fact, his rapid rise to starter status is surprising. Although his starter's spot is not a guarantee, Duck can cement his status as a strong cornerback if he can take his game to the next level.

There are some areas Duck can improve. For instance, he did not have many interceptions and did not record a single pick in his rookie season. Additionally, Duck did not give much pass-rushing disruption. He had a moderate impact as a pass rusher in college and at the NFL level.

Duck has a big chance to make a name for himself. While many people don't know him as well as Tagovailoa, Hill, Waddle, or De'Von Achane, he can change the conversation with his play. Yes, the expectations are incredibly low. But if he can turn up his play and become an above-average cornerback, it can reduce the pressure on the offense.

Duck has all the traits of a nickel or depth cornerback, so this new role might take adjustments. Overall, his solid route anticipation and reliable tackling have contributed to his success. One of the key areas he needs to improve is his press coverage techniques and ball-hawking abilities. One of the main traits of a good cornerback is his ability to disrupt the wide receiver at the line of scrimmage. If Duck can refine these techniques, he can become the Dolphins' breakout player who changes the narrative about the secondary.