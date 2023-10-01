Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. While the Dolphins may have lost 48-20, Tagovailoa isn't trying to dwell on the defeat too long.

Facing off against their AFC East rival Bills, Tagovailoa knows the Dolphins will have an opportunity for revenge later in the season. Furthermore, while Miami might've been 3-0, he knew Buffalo wasn't going to be an easy matchup, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

“They're a tough team. This is Week 4. There is a lot of football to play. And we'll see them again,” Tagovailoa said.

While the Bills opened the scoring, Miami fired right back and trailed just 14-7 after the first quarter. The Dolphins fired right back as the second began, tying the game up. However, Buffalo then scored 21 straight unanswered points. Miami showed a little bit of fight, finding the end zone in the third quarter, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Bills' offensive barrage.

Tua Tagovailoa did what he could under center, completing 25-of-35 passes for 282 yards, a touchdown and an interception. It certainly wasn't his best performance, but Tagovailoa has remained a consistent passer throughout the season and for the most part has been able to limit the turnovers.

Tagovailoa and company will now enter Week 5 looking to shake off their Bills loss. It appears that the quarterback isn't taking it too personally. While Miami might've lost, they're still 3-1 on the season and have one of the more prolific offenses in the league. Tagovailoa is betting on a brighter future.