A week after dropping 70 on the Denver Broncos, the Miami Dolphins were on the other side of a blowout in Week 4, losing to their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills 48-20. After the game, there were no excuses from head coach Mike McDaniel, though, as he took full responsibility for being outcoached by Buffalo’s Sean McDermott, saying the entire team needs to “look in the mirror.”

“They made some adjustments, and we didn't. It was compounding. After the first couple drives it was a struggle,” McDaniel told the media after the game, per the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad on Twitter. “We'll all look in the mirror.”

The Week 4 Dolphins-Bills tilt in Orchard Park looked like it was going to be the game of the year for the first few drives. The two squads traded touchdowns for a quarter and a half, with Buffalo giving the ball back to Miami up 21-14 after five drives.

After that, though, the Dolphins went three-and-out on back-to-back possessions, the Bills defense tightened up, and the home team outscored Mike McDaniel and company 27-6 the rest of the way.

The Bills defense, led by their head coach Sean McDermott, played a lot of two-high safeties in this game, which kept everything underneath and limited the big plays from Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard both had excellent games, as well, limiting the Dolphins in both the run and pass games.

Now, McDaniel has to find a way to get that Week 3 mojo back as the Dolphins get ready to welcome the New York Giants to Miami in Week 5.