Tua Tagovailoa shares strong words on potential of two promising Dolphins WRs

There is still much uncertainty regarding the backend of the Miami Dolphins’ depth at the wide receiver position heading into the 2022 season. At the least, Braylon Sanders and Erik Ezukanma have continued to make formidable cases to receive a fair share of snaps in the upcoming campaign.

Sanders was added to the Dolphins roster as an undrafted free agent, while Ezukanma was selected by Miami in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After featuring in the Dolphins’ offseason programs, they each have picked up where they left off, building early chemistry with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua putting it up for Erik Ezukanma and letting him make a play🔥 The rookie has done nothing but show out so far in camp‼️ pic.twitter.com/bE9oDnJaQ2 — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) August 3, 2022

From Tagovailoa’s standpoint, he continues to be much “impressed” with the early work of the two wideouts ahead of the coming season.

“I’ve been very impressed with them,” Tagovailoa said during a press conference on Wednesday. “They have very good ball-tracking skills. They’re long and they’re fast. They’re fast for some pretty lanky guys. They’ll insert. I think the hardest thing for them is just transitioning with hearing the play-calls in the huddle and knowing where to be.

“But other than that, they’re very impressive throughout OTAs and throughout the first couple of days of training camp.”

The Dolphins will call upon both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to lead the way in targets over the course of this season. But from there, the likes of Sanders and Ezukanma could also be relied on to be X-factors for Tagovailoa in the deep passing game.

For now, the Dolphins are set to kick off their preseason schedule with a road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 13.