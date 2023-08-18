Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings haven't won anything just yet, but recent comments by the star big man suggest that he has an insatiable appetite to fill his trophy cabinet.

Not everybody in the NBA world is thrilled about the addition of the recently announced NBA In-Season Tournament to the calendar, but according to Sabonis, it's just another opportunity to win.

“I’m very excited. We’ve actually been talking about it for the last three or four years during the season and it finally happened. It’s another chance to win something. In international basketball, these cups in the middle of the season are big. They mean something. And then history happens and it’s important.”

Such a mindset should make Kings fans excited. Sabonis, obviously, hails from Europe where such in-season contests are a little more common, but nonetheless the above comments speak to his appetite for success – something which many believe the Kings are on the cusp of.

On the back of Sabonis and point guard De'Aaron Fox, the Kings returned to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2006 last season, and enjoyed their highest finish in the Western Conference since 2003. Unfortunately, it ended in the first round at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, but that experience – against a team with the championship pedigree of the Warriors – will have only served to benefit this talented young team.

This year, with the same roster returning, they'll be desperate to go a lot deeper into the playoffs. The NBA In-Season Tournament will obviously not be at the top of their agenda, but for Domantas Sabonis and the Kings, the more silverware they can accumulate, the better.