Domantas Sabonis is currently making waves as one of the stars for the Sacramento Kings, helping the franchise end their long playoff drought after the team posted a 48-34 record to clinch the third seed in the Western Conference. However, this doesn’t come as a surprise as the Lithuanian sensation is a three-time All-Star. But while Sabonis has been tearing it up on the hardwood, beside him is a woman who supports him all the way. Let’s get to know more about Domantas Sabonis’ wife Shashana Rosen.

It’s unknown how Domantas and Shashana met. However, the couple did get engaged in 2020 before officially tying the knot in 2022. Since then, the couple has been going strong.

Shashana Rosen was born in 1992 in Los Angeles, California. She studied at Milken Community School, which is a private Jewish high school. Here, Shashana sparked an interest in dancing, which saw her make the school’s dance team. Furthermore, we also know that Rosen attended Elite Fashion Academy in Los Angeles, where she studied modeling. Elite Fashion Academy aims to offer artists an opportunity to break into the fashion industry. Rosen eventually signed with CESD Talent Agency for Theatrical and Commercial roles.

Rosen started her career as one of the cheerleaders for The Laker Girls. After spending some time with the Lakers’ official cheering squad, Shashana Rosen would go on to start her own studio for dance classes called Movement-LA, where she would hold classes for six years. The dance class is described as a “high energy one for kids.” Shashana herself founded the studio along with her brother, Shai Rosen. Aside from Movement-LA, she also serves as the founder of The Company and Superstars Dance Studio.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise for Rosen to start a career in dancing. Aside from having an interest at a young age, her father, Jimmy Rose, is a popular figure in the fitness industry. Rose currently serves as the acting president of Fitness Blowout and the man in charge of Super Gym’s Fitness and Sports Academy.

After meeting Domantas in May 2020, the Kings star would eventually get down on his knee in the same year. The couple tied the knot in August 2021 in a Jewish ceremony. According to sources, the ceremony took place at the French Riviera, particularly in the seaside villa called Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild.

After the wedding, Shashana has been supportive of Domantas’ basketball career by showing up to his games. In fact, the wife of the Lithuanian star believes her husband will take care of business against the Golden State Warriors. She made a bold prediction that the Kings will finish off the defending champions in six games. Furthermore, given that Shashana is Jewish, it isn’t a surprise that her husband Domantas is showing intentions of following suit.

According to sources, Shashana claims that her husband is intending to convert to Judaism, as she mentioned, “He loves [Judaism] and really wants to be a part of it. He has to fly, and he has to do those things, but he’s continuing his learning. We keep Passover, we keep Shabbat. We don’t drive, and we do Shabbat dinner every week. People that follow me [on social media] see how we do the holidays and Shabbat, and I think it’s really fun for the Jewish community to see that representation in basketball.”

Just in December 2022, Sabonis manifested his interest in Judaism after purchasing Hanukkah donuts for Sacramento Kings fans. The first 500 fans had the benefit of getting a free doughnut from Sabonis.

In March 2022, Domantas Sabonis and Shashana Rosen welcomed their first child together. The Lithuanian big man announced to the world that they both brought a son into the world with the name of Oliver Tiger. Given that the couple has a Jewish background, Tiger also has a Hebrew name of Shiloh.

In the press conference, Domantas was all smiles saying “Yes, we had a baby. I’m very happy, I was with my wife and it’s wonderful.”

One year later, aside from being busy with the NBA Playoffs, Sabonis and Rosen will be welcoming their second child. This time, it is a girl. Domantas Sabonis and Shashana Rosen are quite happy and believe only good things have come ever since the three-time All-Star was traded to the Sacramento Kings.

In an interview with The Sacramento Bee, Domantis said “Very excited, very excited. It’s going to be a big summer… She loves it. They’ve welcomed us with open arms since I got traded last year, so it’s nothing but great things.”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Domantas Sabonis’ wife Shashana Rosen.