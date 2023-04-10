UFC 287 was a massive event and was notable for having a number of celebrities and big names in attendance — but none as big as former president Donald Trump.

Trump made his way into the arena escorted by security as he received a huge pop from the Miami crowd before sitting front row with UFC president Dana White, Kid Rock and Mike Tyson.

He was also involved in the action indirectly as Kevin Holland said some words to him following his win over Santiago Ponzinibbio while Trump was also given a shoutout by Jorge Masvidal.

It’s not the first time Trump has appeared at a UFC event. Even while he was president, he appeared at the UFC 244 event in Madison Square Garden back in November 2019 which was headlined by the BMF title fight between Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

And then there’s the history Trump has with the UFC as a whole, giving them a venue to host events when nobody else was willing to do so back in the day — that being the main reason White remains so indebted to him even today.

But with all that said, just how big of a fight fan is Trump?

“So this guy calls me twice a month and will talk to me for an hour about fights that have happened since the last time we talked,” White said at the UFC 287 post-fight press conference. “And he knows everybody. He knows what they did and who they fought last. He’s a huge fight fan. Loves this stuff.”

White was then asked who Trump’s favorite UFC fighters were.

“Three guesses,” White responded with a laugh. “Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal and Covington.”

Covington and Masvidal are two of Trump’s biggest supporters in the UFC so all in all, that answer makes plenty of sense.