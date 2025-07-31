ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another UFC Vegas 108 betting prediction and pick as we're set to begin coverage of the Featured Prelim bout, taking place in the Bantamweight (135) Division. Japan's rising Rinya Nakamura will take on England's Nathan Fletcher in a battle of top prospects. Check out the UFC odds for our Nakamura-Fletcher prediction and pick.

Rinya Nakamura (9-1) has begun his UFC journey with a 3-1 record thus far. After notching three straight victories as the heavy betting favorite each time around, Nakamura dropped his first fight to Muin Gafurov most recently via decision. He'll hope to bounce back in a big way and once again establish himself as a ranked talent. Nakamura stands 5-foot-7 with a 68.5-inch reach.

Nathan Fletcher (9-2) comes into this bout with a 1-1 record in the UFC since last year. He posted an impressive 8-1 record in four years with the Cage Warriors promotion in the United Kingdom and is looking to bounce back following a debut loss to Caolan Loughran. Fletcher stands 5-foot-7 with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 108 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 108 odds: Rinya Nakamura-Nathan Fletcher odds

Rinya Nakamura: -425

Nathan Fletcher: +330

Over 2.5 rounds: -220

Under 2.5 rounds: +170

Why Rinya Nakamura will win

Last Fight: (L) Muin Gafurov – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Rinya Nakamura fell in his last bout against Muin Gafurov after finally running into as capable of a wrestler as himself. During the three-round bout, Nakamura failed to attempt one true takedown and remained on the feet to test his stand-up game.

It proved to be the wrong move as Gafurov managed to strike first in each of the exchanges, ultimately stagnating his offense and failing to have any big moments throughout the bout. It should serve as a wake-up call and given his competitive nature, we should see Nakamura return to action with a vengeance.

Nakamura is heralded as one of the division's best wrestlers given his history as an Olympic hopeful, but he'll have to be wary as his competition level rises and opponents are more adept at catering their wrestling to MMA. Still, it's promising to see Nakamura confident in his striking game, always knowing he has world-class wrestling to fall back on if the fight calls for it.

During this bout, Nakamura will have to be wary of the submission attempts coming back his way from Fletcher. He is extremely tough to grab ahold of and keep on the ground, so Nakamura will have to remain patient and diligent in searching for the openings.

Why Nathan Fletcher will win

Last Fight: (L) Caolan Loughran – S DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 1 KO/TKO, 7 SUB

Nathan Fletcher made a massive impression during his debut bout, turning in a “Fight of the Night” effort against Caolan Loughran. While Fletcher was billed as the betting favorite during that bout, he failed to turn the tide in his favor as Loughran wouldn't allow him any room to breathe.

During this bout, expect him to be on the offensive as he's the more active striker in terms of his output compared to Nakamura.

Nathan Fletcher also has great cardio, and given his debut against Loughran, he should be willing to push a pace Nakamura has yet to see from any of his opponents. If he's able to tire Nakamura out and discourage the takedown attempts, Fletcher could see some success in marching forward and landing his kicks to the body in the later rounds.

Ultimately, stuffing the takedowns will be the biggest focal point for Fletcher as he tries to discourage a grappling match. While Nakamura has the stern grappling advantage, the slight submission advantage could be given to Fletcher thanks to his seven career wins by submission.

Final Rinya Nakamura-Nathan Fletcher prediction & pick

This should be another exciting fight as both fighters look to get back into the win column during this one. Rinya Nakamura will be looking to dominate with his smothering wrestling, but Nathan Fletcher is a veteran on the ground who fought his way out of a number of bad spots in his last fight.

Ultimately, Rinya Nakamura is the rightful favorite here, and he should be able to make the necessary improvements to stifle Fletcher in this one. However, it's worth noting how Nathan Fletcher remained in the fight during his last bout, so it'll take a polished effort from Nakamura to actually finish Fletcher inside the distance.

While Nathan Fletcher is certainly more active, this betting line seems telling as to what Vegas predicts happening during this matchup. Rinya Nakamura should find the openings as he'll control where the fight takes place with his superior wrestling.

Final Rinya Nakamura-Nathan Fletcher Prediction & Pick: Rinya Nakamura (-425); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-220)