If the whispers on the Brooklyn streets are to be believed, New York’s Madison Square Garden is about to host one of the most anticipated showdowns in MMA history. In a move that’s sent shockwaves through the fighting world, former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has reportedly let slip that his protégé, Islam Makhachev, will make his welterweight debut by challenging newly crowned champion Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322. The twist? The UFC hasn’t confirmed a word of it, leaving fans tantalized and on edge as they await the official word.

It’s a scenario ripped straight from fantasy matchmaking, the kind that keeps fans arguing for hours on fight forums and Reddit threads. According to multiple reports, Khabib Nurmagomedov dropped the bombshell during a recent public appearance in New York: “Islam is fighting at Madison Square Garden, Maddalena’s team gave the green light,” Khabib declared, igniting a social media frenzy. With the UFC’s November calendar still officially “TBD,” MSG already blocked for the Saturday following the New York Rangers’ road trip, and Khabib’s history of being in Islam’s corner, fans are treating this rumor with more than the usual dose of intrigue.

BREAKING NEWS: Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms Islam Makhachev will MAIN EVENT against Jack Della Maddalena at #ufc322 #Khabib #IslamMakhachev pic.twitter.com/3oJ23a5BVE — The Cornell Combat Sports Show (@theMMMApodcast) August 3, 2025

But let’s be clear: as of press time, the UFC has not made any formal announcement and Makhachev himself has kept uncharacteristically quiet. Even MMA insiders caution that despite “verbal agreements” or team confirmations, nothing is official until Dana White and the UFC’s digital team hit “send” on the bout contract.

Why the Buzz? Makhachev’s Historic Move Up and Maddalena’s Meteoric Rise

The stakes are enormous. Islam Makhachev, the former UFC lightweight champion with a 27-1 record, is seeking to etch his name in the pantheon of two-division UFC champions. His dominance at 155lbs is the stuff of legend, built on a suffocating wrestling base and increasingly lethal striking. After his record-breaking run as lightweight champ, Makhachev vacated the title to hunt for welterweight gold, openly eyeing the November card at Madison Square Garden as his dream setting for a second belt. Makhachev made clear: the only reason to give up his lightweight strap was to chase unquestioned greatness.

Islam Makhachev announced he's entering fight camp:

“Finished the vacation with a horse ride🐎. Let's work🎯” This comes shortly after Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that Islam will face Jack Della Maddalena at Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/PYNwdNifus — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 3, 2025

Standing in his way is Australia’s own Jack Della Maddalena, the man who shocked the world at UFC 315 by outstriking and outlasting Belal Muhammad to capture the welterweight championship. Considered one of the rising stars in MMA, Della Maddalena has now rattled off 18 straight victories, boasting a reputation as a crisp striker who welcomes the challenge of gritty wrestling-based fighters. His win over Muhammad, a high-volume slugfest in Montreal, marked him as both a dangerous champion and an electrifying new face for the division.

Notably, Della Maddalena hinted in post-fight interviews that he would happily welcome the challenge of a lightweight legend stepping up in weight, flashing his trademark self-belief and laid-back Australian swagger. For fans, it’s a stylistic clash loaded with narrative: can Della Maddalena’s technical boxing and movement keep him off the mat, or will Makhachev’s grinding top game impose its will in a new weight class?

What Makes UFC 322 Historic, If It Happens

A Makhachev vs. Della Maddalena main event in New York would be more than just a fight, it’s about legacies. MSG has hosted MMA icons and boxing legends, but it’s never seen either of these men headline a card. For Islam Makhachev, it’s a chance to become a two-division champion just as Khabib, his friend and mentor, ruled over lightweight. For Della Maddalena, it cements his status as champion by taking out a historically dominant force in MMA.

Islam Makhachev beating JDM will break a few records in UFC – Another addition to the 2 weight champs – 16 fight active win streak – longest reign at P4P at one instance pic.twitter.com/N55Ux0PUxD — boxingcoach (@boxingcoach5) June 20, 2025

The magnitude is amplified by the event’s significance: headlining at MSG in November is arguably the UFC’s most prestigious slot outside of International Fight Week in Las Vegas. With the UFC’s global audience gravitating toward two-division superstars and dominant champions, a fight like this would draw eyes worldwide.

For now, the MMA community waits, refreshes social feeds, and dreams about one of the most compelling fights that could grace the world’s greatest arena. If Khabib’s “leak” proves accurate, UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden could deliver the kind of history-making moment that defines an era. If not, fans can only hope that both these champions remain healthy, and the real announcement is just around the corner.