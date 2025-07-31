ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 108: Tatsuro Taira versus HyunSung Park continues on the prelims with a fight between Austin Bashi and John Yannis in the featherweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Bashi-Yannis prediction and pick.

Austin Bashi (13-1) enters UFC Vegas 108, rebounding from his first career loss, dropping a close decision to Christian Rodriguez after a competitive, grinding bout. Prior to that, Bashi showcased his grappling prowess by submitting Dorian Ramos on the Contender Series. Now, he aims to shut down John Yannis’ UFC debut momentum this Saturday night.

John Yannis (9-3) continued his aggressive streak with back-to-back finishes, knocking out Nick Aguirre in round four at Fury FC 104 and stopping Carlos Jimenez in round two last December. Riding a two-fight win streak, Yannis now makes his UFC debut hoping to stun Bashi this Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Vegas 108 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 108 Odds: Austin Bashi-John Yannis Odds

Austin Bashi: -575

John Yannis:+425

Total Rounds: N/A

Why Austin Bashi Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Christian Rodriguez – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 8 (3 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Austin Bashi brings a versatile and relentless style that could overwhelm John Yannis at UFC Vegas 108. Bashi’s high-level wrestling and grappling give him the edge, especially since Yannis has shown defensive gaps on the ground in past fights. Bashi’s pace and control in the clinch have allowed him to dictate terms against strong opponents.

If the fight goes to the mat, Bashi’s transitions and ground control are likely too much for Yannis, who prefers striking exchanges. Bashi’s ability to blend takedowns into scrambles keeps opponents constantly off-balance and exhausts strikers who want to find their rhythm. This constant pressure could sap Yannis’ power over three rounds.

Even striking, Bashi’s movement and timing should frustrate Yannis. Bashi’s recent performances—bouncing back from defeat with sharp discipline—show growth under adversity. That resilience and fight IQ are valuable assets against an aggressive finisher like Yannis.

Ultimately, Bashi’s experience in grappling-heavy contests and his composure under fire make him a tough matchup for Yannis’ power-based style. Expect Bashi to neutralize Yannis’ strengths, drag him into deep waters, and control the fight’s tempo en route to a decisive win.

Why John Yannis Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jose Johnson – SUB R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

John Yannis steps into UFC Vegas 108 with knockout momentum and a fearless approach that could trouble Austin Bashi. Yannis’ striking power—evidenced by his recent string of finishes—makes him a constant threat on the feet. He’s aggressive early and isn’t afraid to push the action to set the tone.

Coming in off back-to-back knockout wins, Yannis has built tremendous confidence and shown an ability to capitalize on his opponents’ defensive lapses. If Bashi struggles to secure early takedowns or leaves openings while transitioning, Yannis’ crisp combinations and fight-ending punches could prove decisive in an exchange.

Yannis thrives in high-tempo brawls and has a proven gas tank from five-round championship bouts on the regional scene. His willingness to trade and recover from adversity gives him the edge against opponents who rely on grinding out rounds. If Bashi falters under pressure, Yannis is capable of flipping the script with one well-timed counter or a flurry of shots.

Should Bashi’s usual control be disrupted, look for Yannis to seize momentum and ride his finishing instincts to a statement win. His tenacity and knockout power provide a dangerous recipe to spoil Bashi’s plans and emerge victorious on the biggest stage yet.

Final Austin Bashi-John Yannis Prediction & Pick

Austin Bashi versus John Yannis is a classic stylistic clash set for UFC Vegas 108, with both fighters eager to make a statement. Bashi’s relentless pace, wrestling, and submission game allow him to neutralize strikers and dictate where the fight takes place. His experience grinding out gritty decisions and snatching opportunistic submissions should force Yannis out of his comfort zone.

Yannis, riding the momentum of consecutive knockout wins, carries real danger with his punching power and willingness to engage in brawls. However, he has been vulnerable to grappling specialists in the past, particularly when opponents succeeded in dragging him past the early rounds. Bashi’s ability to chain takedowns and maintain top pressure is a clear path to victory.

Expect Yannis to threaten early, looking to land something big before Bashi can establish control. If Bashi survives the initial storm, his superior fight IQ and mat skills should allow him to control the tempo and wear Yannis down over three rounds. Ultimately, Bashi is favored to neutralize Yannis’ striking and secure either a decision win or late submission as he welcomes Yannis to UFC competition.

Final Austin Bashi-John Yannis Prediction & Pick: Austin Bashi (-575)